PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players Theatre is revealing its new season lineup with entertainment of various kinds.

It’s celebrating 104 years of playing in Peoria.

By September of 2022, Peoria Players will start its new season with the following:

Little Shop of Horrors | Sept. 9-11 & 15-18

Misery | Oct. 7-9 &13-16

Holiday Inn | November 11-13 & 17-20

Gypsy | Feb. 3-5 & 9-12, 2023

In the Heights | March 10-12 & 16-19, 2023

The Wedding Singer | May 5-7 & 11-14, 2023

Season tickets go on sale during April.

The theatre is also hosting a parking lot garage sale on April 30th from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Details:

$10 each, or 2 spots for $15.

Each parking space measures approximately 9×18 feet. 40 spaces available.

Spaces may be reserved ahead of time or the day of the garage sale, subject to availability.

To reserve your space, call Peoria Players at 309-688-4473.

PLEASE NOTE: Tables, chairs, and electricity are not provided. You may park your car in the parking space and sell items right out of your car. However, parking will be available elsewhere if you prefer to set up a table(s).