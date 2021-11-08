Peoria Players Theatre prepares for curtain lift of ‘Guys & Dolls’

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reportedly the oldest continuously running community theater in the state and the fourth oldest in the nation, Peoria Players Theatre has been bringing the stage to life since 1919.

In its latest production, the theatre is welcoming Guys and Dolls to the stage in November.

SHOW DATES

Nov 12-13 and 17-20 (7:30 pm)

Nov 14 and 21 (2:00 pm)

On its website, the theatre reports, “Guys and Dolls was a huge success after opening on Broadway in 1950. Considered by many as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. It is a fun show about a bunch of gamblers and the girls that love them! It is a face-paced show set during the depression era in Times Square. It’s about luck, no luck, and then add a Conservative Missionary Girl and a Mission Band to this mix!! Songs you haven’t heard for ages include a Bushel n Peck, or Sit Down Sit Down your Rockin the Boat! Please consider auditioning to be a part of this awesome show that will have our audience laughing and enjoying themselves, and the cast will have a blast doing this show.”

PRODUCTION STAFF

Director: Mary Ellen (M.E.) Ulrich

Music Director/Accompanist: Amanda Bach

Choreographer: Aleisha Graves

Production Secretary: Jolene Cote

Stage Manager: Erin Pantages

Asst. Stage Manager: Bill Barr

Costume Chairs: Dawn Kocher

Set Design: Christine Paternoga and Jack Clifford

Set Decor: Kathy Eroh

Props: Edie Wood

Lights: Wayne Carey

Sound: Brady Varwig

CAST LIST

Sky Masterson – Todd Michael Cook

Sarah Brown – Kaselyn Gibbs

Nathan Detroit – Nate Downs

Miss Adelaide – Katie McLuckie

Nicely-Nicely Johnson – Roger Roemer

Benny Southstreet – Seth Katz

Big Jule – Curt DeBacker

Rusty Charlie – Joe Couri

Harry the Horse – Tyler Skibinski

Liver Lips Louie – Joel Shoemaker

Angie the Ox – Steve Haines

Joey Biltmore – Bill Barr

Lt. Brannigan – David Hunt

Arvide Abernathy – David Beraru

General Cartwright – Carol Rapp

Mission Band:

Agatha – Pat Davis

Calvin – Mick Davis

Martha – Mary Sierra

– Suzy Lewellen

– Polly Wagner

Ensemble Roles: Besides the roles listed, these cast members will be Ensemble Members that will be fill-in for various scenes. Those roles will be assigned at rehearsals.

​Master of Ceremonies – Dale Loudermilk

Hot Box Girls:

Mimi – Gabrielle Smith

Diva – Robin Hunt

– Hannah Harper

– Kelly Jones

– Gabriella Juarez

– Michelle Rosencrans

New Yorkers in Various Scenes:

– Mary Amberg

– Jim Babrowski

– Jill Barr

– Kathy Eroh

​- Christine Paternoga

– Fred Schoen

– Edie Wood