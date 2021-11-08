Peoria Players Theatre prepares for curtain lift of ‘Guys & Dolls’

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reportedly the oldest continuously running community theater in the state and the fourth oldest in the nation, Peoria Players Theatre has been bringing the stage to life since 1919.
In its latest production, the theatre is welcoming Guys and Dolls to the stage in November.
SHOW DATES
Nov 12-13 and 17-20 (7:30 pm)
Nov 14 and 21 (2:00 pm)
On its website, the theatre reports, “Guys and Dolls was a huge success after opening on Broadway in 1950. Considered by many as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. It is a fun show about a bunch of gamblers and the girls that love them! It is a face-paced show set during the depression era in Times Square. It’s about luck, no luck, and then add a Conservative Missionary Girl and a Mission Band to this mix!! Songs you haven’t heard for ages include a Bushel n Peck, or Sit Down Sit Down your Rockin the Boat! Please consider auditioning to be a part of this awesome show that will have our audience laughing and enjoying themselves, and the cast will have a blast doing this show.”
PRODUCTION STAFF
Director: Mary Ellen (M.E.) Ulrich
Music Director/Accompanist: Amanda Bach
Choreographer: Aleisha Graves
Production Secretary: Jolene Cote
Stage Manager: Erin Pantages
Asst. Stage Manager: Bill Barr
Costume Chairs: Dawn Kocher
Set Design: Christine Paternoga and Jack Clifford
Set Decor: Kathy Eroh
Props: Edie Wood
Lights: Wayne Carey
Sound: Brady Varwig
CAST LIST
Sky Masterson – Todd Michael Cook
Sarah Brown – Kaselyn Gibbs
Nathan Detroit – Nate Downs
Miss Adelaide – Katie McLuckie
Nicely-Nicely Johnson – Roger Roemer
Benny Southstreet – Seth Katz
Big Jule – Curt DeBacker
Rusty Charlie – Joe Couri
Harry the Horse – Tyler Skibinski
Liver Lips Louie – Joel Shoemaker
Angie the Ox – Steve Haines
Joey Biltmore – Bill Barr
Lt. Brannigan – David Hunt
Arvide Abernathy – David Beraru
General Cartwright – Carol Rapp
Mission Band:
Agatha – Pat Davis
Calvin – Mick Davis
Martha – Mary Sierra
– Suzy Lewellen
– Polly Wagner
Ensemble Roles: Besides the roles listed, these cast members will be Ensemble Members that will be fill-in for various scenes. Those roles will be assigned at rehearsals.
Master of Ceremonies – Dale Loudermilk
Hot Box Girls:
Mimi – Gabrielle Smith
Diva – Robin Hunt
– Hannah Harper
– Kelly Jones
– Gabriella Juarez
– Michelle Rosencrans
New Yorkers in Various Scenes:
– Mary Amberg
– Jim Babrowski
– Jill Barr
– Kathy Eroh
- Christine Paternoga
– Fred Schoen
– Edie Wood