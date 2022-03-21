The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Inspired by the Federico Fellini film Nights of Cabiria, Sweet Charity explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess, as she desperately seeks love in New York City in the 1960s.

In this exuberant, groovy, hilarious, and charming musical comedy with a tuneful score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, Charity tries, again and again, to find her dream and make something of herself.

Originally conceived, directed, and choreographed by Bob Fosse and filled with showstopping musical numbers like “Hey, Big Spender”, “If My Friends Could See Me Now”, “Rhythm of Life”, and “I’m a Brass Band”.

TICKET INFORMATION

7:30 PM | March 25, 26, 30, 31, April 1 & 2, 2022

2:00 PM | March 27 & April 3, 2022

$20 adults, $15 patrons 20 & younger



*PLEASE NOTE: Once tickets are purchased, there are no refunds or exchanges.

CAST LIST

Charity Hope Valentine: Randee Blickenstaff

Oscar Lindquist: Aaron Elwell

Nickie: Ali Dixon

Helene: Jennifer Morris

Herman: Ron Janik

Vittorio Vidal: Troy Hamilton

Ursula: Eleanor Burmeister

Frug Dancer: Erica Franken

Manfred: Kenney Delaney

Daddy Johann Sebastian Brubeck: Treveon Campbell

Daddy’s Assistants: Savannah Marie Self, Matt Stubbs, Autumn Vandeven

Charlie: Jack Clifford

Carmen: Autumn Vandeven

Rosie: Rachel Kocher

The Company (many other roles to be assigned): Katie Antrim, Willis Barber, Greg Blume, Lisa Burnett, Treveon Campbell, Jack Clifford, Jan Crim, Kenney Delaney, Danny Fisher, Erica Franken, Clay Frankel, Kelly Frickleton Clay, Susan Hazzard, Rachel Kocher, Ingrid Peelle, Adam Schofield, Savannah Marie Self, Matt Stubbs, Autumn Vandeven, Aaron Wargo

PRODUCTION STAFF

Directed & designed: Chip Joyce

Music direction: Laura Weaver Hughes & Brady Hughes

Choreography: Heather Klaus

Assistant director: Sydney Abdnour

Stage managers: John Donlan & Jen Hodum

Production Secretary: Sarah Beth Leasor

Costumes: Sarah Blume & Adrianne Yoder

Hair/makeup: Amy Williams & Trevor Neff

Properties: Jes King & Janelle Duffy

Light design: Wayne Carey

Scene construction: Tim Chambers & Aaron Elwell

Dramaturg: Jake Van Hoorn