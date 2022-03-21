The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Inspired by the Federico Fellini film Nights of Cabiria, Sweet Charity explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess, as she desperately seeks love in New York City in the 1960s.
In this exuberant, groovy, hilarious, and charming musical comedy with a tuneful score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, Charity tries, again and again, to find her dream and make something of herself.
Originally conceived, directed, and choreographed by Bob Fosse and filled with showstopping musical numbers like “Hey, Big Spender”, “If My Friends Could See Me Now”, “Rhythm of Life”, and “I’m a Brass Band”.
TICKET INFORMATION
7:30 PM | March 25, 26, 30, 31, April 1 & 2, 2022
2:00 PM | March 27 & April 3, 2022
$20 adults, $15 patrons 20 & younger
*PLEASE NOTE: Once tickets are purchased, there are no refunds or exchanges.
CAST LIST
Charity Hope Valentine: Randee Blickenstaff
Oscar Lindquist: Aaron Elwell
Nickie: Ali Dixon
Helene: Jennifer Morris
Herman: Ron Janik
Vittorio Vidal: Troy Hamilton
Ursula: Eleanor Burmeister
Frug Dancer: Erica Franken
Manfred: Kenney Delaney
Daddy Johann Sebastian Brubeck: Treveon Campbell
Daddy’s Assistants: Savannah Marie Self, Matt Stubbs, Autumn Vandeven
Charlie: Jack Clifford
Carmen: Autumn Vandeven
Rosie: Rachel Kocher
The Company (many other roles to be assigned): Katie Antrim, Willis Barber, Greg Blume, Lisa Burnett, Treveon Campbell, Jack Clifford, Jan Crim, Kenney Delaney, Danny Fisher, Erica Franken, Clay Frankel, Kelly Frickleton Clay, Susan Hazzard, Rachel Kocher, Ingrid Peelle, Adam Schofield, Savannah Marie Self, Matt Stubbs, Autumn Vandeven, Aaron Wargo
PRODUCTION STAFF
Directed & designed: Chip Joyce
Music direction: Laura Weaver Hughes & Brady Hughes
Choreography: Heather Klaus
Assistant director: Sydney Abdnour
Stage managers: John Donlan & Jen Hodum
Production Secretary: Sarah Beth Leasor
Costumes: Sarah Blume & Adrianne Yoder
Hair/makeup: Amy Williams & Trevor Neff
Properties: Jes King & Janelle Duffy
Light design: Wayne Carey
Scene construction: Tim Chambers & Aaron Elwell
Dramaturg: Jake Van Hoorn