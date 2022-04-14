The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Rescue Ministries is a gospel-centered ministry of mercy that creates pathways out of poverty through Jesus with our neighbors in need.

Peoria Rescue Ministries has been serving the poor and those in need since 1955.

For questions or assistance with volunteering, contact Lori, Engagement Coordinator, at lskinner@peoriarescue.org or (309) 208-8421.

Through five areas of ministry, it provides food, shelter, clothing, counseling, pregnancy & parenting services, and renewal programs to the people of Central Illinois.

“Our mission is to create pathways out of poverty through Jesus with our neighbors in need,” said Executive Director Jonathan Rocke. “We still do compassionate crisis care, but that’s more of a gateway into developmental transformation. We want to see lives change for the long term.”

Peoria Rescue Ministries is privately funded.