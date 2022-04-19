The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria area.

It offers compassionate service that leads to a comforting guest experience. Family House is a place to call home.

To help offset costs associated with these services, Family House is hosting Rock N’ Ride.

Rock N’ Ride Details

$25 per bike All Day Passes

$100 VIP All Day Passes

$200 Elite VIP with Parking & The Perks

Free Shuttle to & from parking



The ride is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. It begins at the Family House in Peoria. It’s located at 1339 E. Nebraska Ave.

Registration is from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Riders will head to Throttle Bar & Grill in East Peoria. There will be a refuel in Hanna City, and then the ride will continue on to OZ’Z in Creve Coeur.

The fundraiser will also offer games, raffles, prizes, and a live auction. Winners must be present to claim items.

A live concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Decade of Decadence will perform.