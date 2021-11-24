Peoria’s Family House provides home-like accommodations for those receiving local medical care services

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For more than three decades, The Family House said it provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria area.

The Family House said it is the first healthcare hospitality house in central Illinois.

The mission of Family House is to provide affordable, home-like lodging for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria area. The vision is to establish a culture of compassionate service that leads to a comforting guest experience.

“Last year, we served 2,800 individuals,” said Executive Director Tamara Doyle. “We’ve had individuals from four different countries. We’ve had individuals from 32 different states and 399 cities throughout the United States.”

Temporary Residency Requirements

Patients and guests must reside over a 45-mile radius from Peoria, IL.

If staying prior to an appointment, the patient’s appointment must be before 10:00 am.

