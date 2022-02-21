The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A rigorous, highly interactive instructional program integrating technology and arts across the curriculum encourages Quest Charter Academy students to think critically, question, reflect, and participate in a rigorous, highly interactive program.

Academics are just one part of what makes Quest Charter Academy special. With the belief that all children should be educated holistically, we also strive to influence their social, emotional, and moral development.

Students are provided with the necessary supports to become citizen scholars who demonstrate each core value through leadership and service via the integration of our core values – respect, responsibility, integrity, courage, curiosity, and effort.