So Chic Boutique offers customizable ‘cupid kits’

PEORIA HEIGHTS/MORTON Ill. (WMBD) — Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away. What greater way to show love for your gals or kids than with So Chic Boutique’s Valentine’s gifts?

“We have everything from unicorn, sports gaming, dinosaurs, dragons, all sorts of fun themes just to make them a little more fun and unique than what you find in the bigger stores,” said Sara O’Shea, owner of So Chic Boutique. “Then they also come customized. So when you order them on our website, you type in the name that you want on them and they come to customize for little designs and each and then you can add a fun little treat or something with them.”

The kid’s ones are called Cupid Kits. There are also Valentine’s boxes at different price points.

“One has a grill mixer and a tea towel,” said O’Shea. “One has is more like a spa face mask with cozy socks. So just about anybody. The Volcano candle is always so popular.”