The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Solvera Health, its Advanced Care Team coordinates all of your healthcare needs.

It does this by providing all of the primary and preventive care services you need under one roof – no need to drive all over town to find the care you need.

Solvera Health accepts patients with most insurance and also helps those with Medicare or Medicaid benefits.

“[With] Medicare, itself, we specialize in helping people understand their Medicare benefits,” said Patrick Caplis, CEO of Solvera Health. “Then in addition to that, we have an insurance agent who’s actually in the building to help patients who can who need help getting more information on their insurance benefits. Helping people understand what’s available to them and what they’re actually paying for is really, really difficult.”

The Peoria clinic includes a care team and on-site services specifically designed to provide the most comprehensive support for Medicare patients in the area.

Centrally located in Peoria on the corner of University & War Memorial (former Golden Corral)

Easy parking and access to the clinic – all services are located on one level

Transportation available to and from appointments

Complete primacy care with access to specialists through telehealth

On-site services include: hearing evaluations and hearing aids pharmacy and pharmacist blood work and lab x-ray, bone density and ultra-sound physical therapy Medicare insurance consultants



Call anytime at 309-322-8970.

Office Hours

Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Current Patients call: 855-476-5837