PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Solvera Health‘s goal is to solve your healthcare challenges. It’s at the core of what it does. The name, Solvera, is taken from the Latin word “solvere,” meaning to solve.

Solvera Health employees take the time to get to know you personally. Its personal care team includes your primary doctor, nurse practitioner, care coaches, and access to specialists.

“Solvera Health is really everyone’s source for primary care,” said Nurse Practitioner Nate Craig. “So we see anyone from pediatrics to geriatrics. And so we’re really excited to have the community come and see us. You know, we have a lot of extensive services, including physical therapy. We have a lab, we have imaging, and we have an audiologist. We also have an in-house pharmacy so patients can leave their appointment with their pharmaceuticals in hand.”

Solvera Health also offers same-day appointments along with telemedicine options.

Office Hours

Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Current Patients: 855-476-5837