PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After witnessing his younger sister’s battle with leukemia when he was a child, Springfield Clinic’s Dr. Fischer said knew he wanted to be a doctor.

Dr. Fischer is a colon and rectal surgeon. He’s currently accepting new patients.

Dr. Fischer said he and his team have refocused the age for scheduling your first colonoscopy to 45 instead of 50.

“The real problem we have is many of our cancer patients describe,” said Dr. Justin Fischer. “[Patients say] ‘I had no clue I had colon cancer. There were no signs of changes, etc..’ and so the problems of the science don’t happen until you have a more advanced stage. We believe up to 60% of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with just appropriate screening. Meeting your early age onset and getting your intervals done appropriately.”

He said there are signs and symptoms to watch for.

“The things we look for are changes in bowel habits, constipation, sometimes even loose stools, abdominal pain, and also bloating,” said Dr. Fischer.

