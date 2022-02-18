The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As one of three minimally invasive robotic surgeons in Peoria, Dr. Xochitl Garcia offers robotic procedures.

Among her patients, she is praised as both caring and collaborative for her emphasis on empowering women.

It’s the collaboration with patients and working as a team that gives her the best results.