Springfield Clinic offers a choice for pediatric services, accepting walk-ins

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic offers central Illinoisans a choice when it comes to their medical services.

Dr. David Akerele completed his fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., and his residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Ill. He attended medical school at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Penn.



Dr. Akerele knew at an early age that he wanted to work with children.

“Initially, I thought I wanted to be a youth pastor. But with some time, exposure, education and a love for science, medicine became a good fit,” he says… “And I didn’t even consider adult medicine; it was always pediatrics.”

Dr. Akerele is accepting new patients.

Call Today: (309) 323-6068

We are a community-based organization with more than 600 physicians and advanced practice practitioners delivering care in over 80 medical specialties and sub-specialties. As one of the largest private multispecialty medical clinics in the state, we employ more than 3,000 clinical and administrative employees.

We strive to create a differential patient experience every patient, every time. Thanks to your input, we have expanded our services to offer walk-in appointments for Orthopedics, convenient Urgent Care hours at all four locations, seamless Telehealth appointments, time-saving drive-up labs and an expansion of coverage for our TeleNurse program—which stands ready in your time of need. We continue to invest in digital technologies to continually improve the patient journey and your health care outcomes.