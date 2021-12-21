Springfield Clinic offers alternative health options

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic said it offers an array of alternative health options.

Dr. Moazzam has been a general surgeon in the Pekin area since 2003. She completed her general surgery residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill., and received her medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga.

Dr. Moazzam treats the full range of general surgery needs, but has extensive experience treating breast and skin cancer and has received burn treatment training through a nationally recognized Burn Center.

F. Nani Moazzam, MD, FACS, said, “We really do have the full gamut of surgical services here.”

F. Nani Moazzam, MD, FACS

GENERAL SURGERY

Meet The Doc

(309) 349-1079

Accepting New Patients