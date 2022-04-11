The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic Morton Pediatrics is a new medical office for Morton-area patients.

“We see kids of all ages from birth through college,” said Dr. David Cross. “[We] do preventative care, acute illness care, minor injury care. Basically, if anything’s going on with your kid you’re worried about you should give us a call and if we can’t take care of it, we’ll get you to the right place.”

It’s located at 134 W. Adams Street in Morton.

Patients can call 309-291-3380 for appointments. Dr. Cross is accepting new patients.