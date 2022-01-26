Springfield Clinic talks about living healthy while understanding body mass index

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new year brings a new perspective to healthy living. Springfield Clinic‘s Dr. Jacob Hopping said understanding body mass index (BMI) can help lead to a healthier lifestyle.

According to the CDC, “body mass index (BMI) is a person’s weight in [pounds] divided by the square of height in [feet]. BMI is an inexpensive and easy screening method for weight category—underweight, healthy weight, overweight, and obesity. BMI does not measure body fat directly, but BMI is moderately correlated with more direct measures of body fat.”

To combat an unhealthy level of BMI, Dr. Hopping said he specializes in robotic approaches to weight-loss surgeries.

Dr. Hopping said some people with a BMI of 35 or greater could quality for surgery. Anyone with a BMI of 40 or higher would qualify.

“There are three surgeries in particular that I offer,” said Dr. Hopping. “One is called a sleeve gastrectomy (the gastric bypass) and then what’s called a duodenal switch. I also do revision surgery for patients who have had bariatric surgery in the past and might have a complication or need for an update, so to speak.”

Jacob R. Hopping, MD

GENERAL SURGERY

Dr. Hopping’s interest in the field of medicine began during hospital visits with his grandmother, who was ill with lupus. Growing up doing carpentry and other jobs that required work with his hands, Dr. Hopping felt that surgery was a good fit for his future. He completed his medical degree at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, followed by his general surgery residency at St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hopping is accepting new patients.

Call today: (309) 495-0200