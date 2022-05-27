The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — That Guy’s Secret caters clothing and accessories to the modern man.

Custom shirt fitting is just one of many ways the company sets itself apart from competitors.

“We have a program called Stant, and we are we’re bringing custom clothes to pure in a really big way,” said owner Aaron Selburg. “Most of the time when you try a custom shirt on or when you get fitted for a custom shirt, I should say, you don’t have the ability to try everything on. so with the shirts, we take three measurements. We do a chest measurement and abdominal measurement and sleeve measurement. Then that spits out you put it in the system that spits out the size they need and then they try it on.”

It’s not just custom dress shirts either.

“We actually do custom software shirts which are more casual shirts, too,” said Selburg.