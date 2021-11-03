Tinsel the Town, an inspired shopping experience

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Coming back for its sixth year, Tinsel the Town is bringing local convenient shopping to East Peoria’s Par-a-dice Hotel.

General Admission tickets allow you general access to Tinsel the Town and all the fun that comes with the event! You will choose either Friday or Saturday for your day of shopping fun! Friday shopping on November 12, 2021, includes access from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm, a drink ticket for your beverage of choice, fun in the photo booth, and most of all – shopping local and supporting small businesses! Saturday shopping on November 13, 2021, includes all the same fun between the hours of 10:00 am-2:00 pm. VIP Shopper tickets are sold out.

Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by show producers.

This event and Par-A-Dice Hotel will abide by any state mandates or restrictions imposed at the time of the event on November 12th and 13th. Necessary updates will be shared with ticketholders as they become available.

2021 Exhibitors

Clothing

Baker Street Boutique

Beauty of a Site Inc.

Blissful Branch Boutique

Blissful Threads Boutique

Bryah Boutique

Chatty Heron Boutique

Curvology

The Fashion Farm Boutique

Frayed Hem Boutique

Golden Hour Boutique

Hazel & Poppy Boutique

Hello Beautiful Boutique

Hello Dolly Boutique

Luxe Street Boutique

OhmFit Activewear

R Belle Boutique

The Runaway Rack

Small Town Girls Boutique

Willow + Pine Boutique

Baby & Children

Bushbaby

Butterfly Fidgets & Toys / First Star Gifts & Accessories

By the Grace of Bows

December Moon Boutique

Little Peach Boutique

The Little Things Baby and Gifts

SweetBean Collective

Usbourne Books & More- Beth Martinez

Well Dressed Littles

Jewelry & Accessories

B’s Scarves

The Bent Penny

The Copper Rabbit

DesignsbyDonnaMarie

Leather and Linen Co.

Mimi’s Bows Boutique

Pretty Little Things by Cassie Dunn

Roxy & Lola

Stella & Dot with Chelsea Molleck

T Kaye Creatives LLC

Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski

Wooden Element

Home Goods

2M Designs

Black Lilac Boutique

Candles’n More by Gail

Coddiwomple Candle Company

Grey Tulip Studio

iSincerelyWish Candle Co.

Lakeside Custom Made by Su

Lyndsey Morgan Design

Macrame and Weaving by Linda

Maggie Off’s Printed Pottery

Norwex

Olivia Nicole Boutique

Prim Pickens

The Rusted Nail

The Vintage Rose

Bath & Body

Carrie’s Beauty Box

Five Senses Spa, Salon, & Barbershop

Spoon River Soap Co.

Tippy Creek

Gifts & More

Book Rack Peoria

Crafty + Wife

EP!C

Lulu’s on Main

So Chic Boutique

Sonshine Portrait Studio

Food & Drink

Bear’s Bites

Creations by Brandi

Gigi’s Dips, Sips, & More

J&J Brittle

Olio & Vino