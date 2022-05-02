The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Degree Functional Health’s Dr. William Weinman said there are numerous options to treat neuropathy.

Neuropathy is “tingling, numbness, burning, and then people think sometimes it’s getting better, but actually, it’s getting worse,” said Dr. Weinman. “So [patients] start losing balance, getting weaker and people have come to the office. They feel like there are quarters in their shoes or saran wrap around their feet. There are sponges, they’re stepping on it. So everybody has different symptoms and that’s what’s so deceiving about neuropathy.”

He said One Degree Functional Health can treat it with painless techniques.

“It’s all painless,” said Dr. Weinman. “No pills. No injections. We actually want to make sure we actually heal the body naturally. So we use very specific equipment that’s FDA cleared and researched. So it’s actually helping reeducate the nerves and blood vessels is what we’re looking to do for most patients.”

