Get your grills hot and ready for these summertime seasonal treats from ALDI!

Kasim Hardaway, a culinary storyteller from Aldi, said the store has what you need for an on-trend nutritional meal.

“I love Park Street Deli Baby Back Ribs because they are pre-marinated and precooked,” said Hardaway. “So all they require is 25 minutes in the oven or on the grill with your favorite barbecue sauce and bam, it’s done.”

ALDI has an exclusive earth-grown line of vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based options.

“[ALDI] has a ton of exclusive brands over 90% of the items in all our exclusive brands, including Simply Nature,” said Hardaway.