PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community educators with UnityPoint Health work to offer resources to local areas.

Sue Tisdale works locally to spread knowledge and awareness on the opioid epidemic and the use of Naloxone.

A grant through SAMHSA helped to create Tisdale’s position.

“The grant was awarded from SAMHSA down to the state Illinois Department of Public Health and Unity Place was awarded the grant in 2017, which covers actually 40 counties in Illinois,” said Tisdale. “I cover 15 of those counties.”

Tisdale said her biggest message to the community is being educated, even if you think it won’t happen to you or someone you love.

“A lot of people still think, well, ‘this isn’t going to happen to anyone that I know or that I care about’ and simply know that this could happen to anyone,” said Tisdale. “Whether you’re prescribed an opioid or you’re obtaining them illicitly. Right now we have a threat of fentanyl content and just about everything purchased or obtained illicitly. I know from my personal experience is key to a better understanding that substance use disorder and specifically opioid use disorder is much more than just a choice that that person makes every single day. And understanding that is actually the step and key to being able to help save people’s lives and hopefully, support them and reinforce the fact that these are human beings and that we need to try to help to save people’s lives.”

Get Started with Training

Contact Sue Tisdale, Community Educator for more details.

For life-threatening concerns, call 911 or be taken to your nearest emergency department.

For a crisis evaluation and counseling:

24/7 Emergency Response Services:

Peoria County-

(309) 671-8084

Tazewell & Woodford Counties-

(309) 347-1148