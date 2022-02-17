The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Way Down Wanderers takes off on tour this week with shows lasting through August.

The five-piece band from Peoria, Illinois, has emerged not just as quirky bluegrass kids with a habit of experimentation, but as confident purveyors of some of the most sophisticated roots-pop anywhere.

Peoria natives Austin Krause-Thompson and Collin Krause said UScellular named them as one of the seven best locally grown bands in the U.S.

“We’re so grateful to call Peoria our home base,” said Collin Krause. “[We’re] really excited to represent Peoria in this national campaign.”

You can vote for Peoria-based The Way Down Wanderers HERE. Casting your vote gives you the chance to win a Chris Young or Kane Brown flyaway experience, sponsored by UScellular. Vote now through Feb. 20!

Learn more about The Way Down Wanderers tour lineup HERE.