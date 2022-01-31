Your path to clearer vision is with Bond Eye Associates

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA/PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond Eye Associates is regarded as one of the leading eye care centers in Central Illinois.

Its eye surgeons have helped thousands of people enjoy better vision. Bond Eye Associates said it’s committed to excellence because the world turns to them for answers, and their patients turn to them for the best eye care treatment available.

Advanced Technology

Bond Eye Associates invests in the very latest laser, surgical and pre-op testing equipment available on the market. From LASIK to cataract surgery to cosmetic surgery to the treatment of retinal diseases, Bond Eye Associates invests in the most high-tech equipment available. Our eye doctors had the first Excimer laser in Central Illinois, and are always up-to-date on the newest and best treatments and technologies. Learn more about our newest lasers and other technologies by visiting our technology page.

Experienced Surgeons

The surgeons at Bond Eye Associates are among the most experienced and well-trained in the entire country. Together they have performed thousands of surgical and laser vision correction procedures. All of our surgeons are board-certified by the American Academy of Ophthalmology or fellowship-trained in their respective specialties. They have taught courses to other doctors at major national and international meetings of ophthalmologists. Our vision correction surgeons have completed extensive training as eye surgery specialists.

Bond Eye Associates is recognized as a center of excellence by major pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Our surgeons are continuously sought out by manufacturers to conduct clinical trials on new medications and technologies.

Our laser center is specially designed for vision correction. The laser center is constantly monitored to maintain strict humidity and temperature levels, which are imperative for the equipment to work properly.

Our Culture

Every member of our Bond Eye Associates team is dedicated to providing excellent patient care. Our company motto is “Patient Care First”, and we will work hard to make you feel like you are our priority throughout every step of your care with us at Bond Eye Associates.

Bond Eye Associates has multiple locations throughout Illinois for your convenience.