2019 Prep Football Playoff Pairings

Sports

Welcome to Selection Saturday, as the IHSA releases the high school football playoff pairings. 17 WMBD-area teams will be playing in the state tournament. Let’s jump right in and take a look at all 17 of those first round matchups, ranging from Class 1A to 7A.

CLASS 1A

  • #16 Lewistown (5-4) at #1 Annawan-Wethersfield (9-0), TBA
  • #11 Stockton (6-3) at #6 Princeville (7-2), TBA
  • #16 Havana (5-4) at #1 Central A & M (9-0), TBA

CLASS 2A

  • #9 Tremont (6-3) at #8 Watseka (6-3), TBA
  • #15 West Carroll (5-4) at #2 Fieldcrest (9-0), TBA

CLASS 3A

  • #13 Seneca (5-4) at #4 Farmington (7-2), TBA
  • #11 Chicago Dunbar (6-2) at #6 Eureka (7-2), TBA

CLASS 4A

  • #16 Taylorville (5-4) at #1 Illinois Valley Central (9-0), TBA
  • #10 Prairie Central (7-2) at #7 Olney Richland County (7-2), TBA

CLASS 5A

  • #9 Joliet Catholic Academy (6-3) at #8 Morton (7-2), TBA
  • #13 Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) at #4 Kankakee High (8-1), TBA

CLASS 6A

  • #9 Rock Island (7-2) at #8 Dunlap (7-2), TBA
  • #13 Washington (6-3) at #4 Oak Lawn Richards (8-1), TBA
  • #12 Palos Heights Shepard (6-3) at #5 Peoria High (8-1), TBA
  • #11 New Lenox Providence Catholic (6-3) at #6 Normal West (7-2), TBA

CLASS 7A

  • #24 Burbank Reavis (6-3) at #9 Normal Community (7-2), TBA
  • #18 Pekin (6-3) at #15 Harvey Thornton (7-2), TBA

To view the entire IHSA football playoff brackets from each class, click on the link below.

https://www.ihsa.org/SportsActivities/BoysFootball/StateSeriesInformationResults.aspx

