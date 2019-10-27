2019 Prep Football Playoff Pairings

The Fieldcrest football team is enjoying one of the best seasons in program history. The Heart of Illinois Conference champs boast a 10-and-0 record going into a second round home playoff game this weekend.

"Morale is very high. There is a lot of excitement around the community, around the team obviously," said Fieldcrest head coach Derek Schneeman. "The kids are just really excited, we always knew we were capable of something like this but to see it actually play out on the field has been pretty special."