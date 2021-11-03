Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, Jordan Love to get first NFL start

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis. In a news conference, Monday, July 5, 2021, reigning NFL MVP Rodgers said he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers has tested reportedly positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rodgers informed his teammates about his positive Test, and Jordan Love will get his first NFL start.

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is unvaccinated which is the reason he will miss Sunday’s game. Rodgers has reportedly been quoted as saying he was ‘immunized’.