Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, Jordan Love to get first NFL start

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers has tested reportedly positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rodgers informed his teammates about his positive Test, and Jordan Love will get his first NFL start.
Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021
According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is unvaccinated which is the reason he will miss Sunday’s game. Rodgers has reportedly been quoted as saying he was ‘immunized’.