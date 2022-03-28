(WCIA) — Illinois guard Andre Curbelo has entered the transfer portal.

The sophomore posted on his social media accounts Monday afternoon announced the move after two up and down years with the Illini.

“Illini Nation…where do I begin? These past two years have been insane,” Curbelo said in a social media post. “So many amazing moments and some hard times that we had to battle through. I am so thankful I could be part of this program. Without my teammates and staff, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish all of the things that I did personally and that WE did collectively. I’m thankful I was part of two amazing teams here at The University of Illinois and for the relationships I have made. I’m thankful for all of the support from the Orange Krush, you all were my energy and the reason I never stopped pushing. Unfortunately, my time here at the UIUC has come to an end and I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Belo OUT.”

Curbelo played in just 19 games this season, averaging 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. The point guard missed 11 straight games from Nov. 26-Jan. 14 with post-concussion issues before returning to play Purdue, scoring a career-high 20 points in the two overtime loss.

After going on health and safety protocols, forcing him to miss two more games, Curbelo came back to play in the final 13 games of the season. It was a disappointing season for the sophomore point guard, who was picked for several preseason award watch lists, including All-American accolades. Injuries derailed any chance of achieving his full potential, though.

Curbelo was coming off a fantastic freshman season with the Illini where he was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. The All-Freshman team honoree was fourth on Illinois in scoring, averaging 9 points per game to go along with 4 rebounds.

Curbelo came on late in the season, leading the Illini to a Big Ten tournament title, averaging 12 points and 5 rebounds per game in the final 10 contests. The 4-star recruit out of Long Island Lutheran in New York was a big get for head coach Brad Underwood, ranked No. 44 in the nation according to 247Sports.