Anna Peplowski Enjoying Senior Reunion with Swim Team

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Anna Peplowski had a decision to make this summer.

Return to her year-round WAVES club team based in Bloomington-Normal where she’s trained for the past two years. Or rejoin her Metamora High School team that she first competed with as a freshman.

“I decided to do high school this year so I can get some more meets in, have some time with my friends from school and have fun,” Peplowski said.

And boys is she having fun. She’s won every race she’s entered this school year, swimming in at least four events in every meet. The Indiana University recruit has some of the fastest times in the state in a year when there won’t be a championship meet.

Peplowski is looking forward to her biggest meets of the year — this week’s Mid-Illini Invitational and next week’s sectional. the events she’s concentrated on are the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 500 free.

“Everyone looks forward to state with their program in high school sports,” Peplowski said. “Sectionals and conference. They’re the biggest meets this year and we look forward to it.

She’s happy with her swim times but admits the thing that brings her the most joy this season is representing Metamora High School again. And reuniting with her school teammates on a growing team.

“We’ve got 28 (swimmers) on the team this year. My first year we had 15,” Peplowski explained. “It’s a big team this year with a lot of people to talk to. The friendships are great. It’s an overall great atmosphere.”

A great atmosphere to which she is a big contributor. Even if some of her favorite events aren’t a part of Illinois High School Association meets this year due to the pandemic.

“We would have loved to have her on relays again this year,” said Metamora swim coach Shane Morrison. “”She’s bonded really quickly, she knows all these girls. even doing her WAVES team for two years and coming back, it’s like she never left these girls and these bonds.”

Next season, she’ll swim at Indiana with her sister Noelle. But right now she’s having the time of her life with her high school pals in her final prep season of swimming.