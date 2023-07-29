BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the first time since returning from a toe injury, sending a 442-foot drive over the wall in center field in the third inning against Baltimore on Saturday night.

The two-run shot gave the New York Yankees a 3-2 advantage. Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the first.

Judge was hitless since returning Friday, although he drew three walks in that game. He hit a towering flyout in his first plate appearance Saturday. Then he connected off Tyler Wells two innings later.

It was his 20th home run of the season. Judge started in right field Saturday after he was the designated hitter Friday.

Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports