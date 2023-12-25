ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Position switches in college football often occur when a player isn’t producing.

That wasn’t the case with Mike Sainristil at Michigan.

In his third season at wide receiver in 2021, he was a key target and his highlight-worthy catches seemed to set him up for a bright future on offense with the Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh had another idea entering spring ball last year, suggesting Sainristil switch to defensive back.

“He saw something that maybe I didn’t see in myself at the time,” Sainristil recalled recently in an interview. “My mindset was prove him right, prove myself right and take advantage of the opportunity.”

He has done just that, becoming a key contributor in the secondary last season and arguably the best player on a highly ranked defense this year.

The AP All-Big Ten cornerback is about to face a tough test in his third straight College Football Playoff appearance.

Michigan, whose season included a sign-stealing scandal that led to the Big Ten Conference suspending Harbaugh for three games, plays Alabama on New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl to compete for a shot at the national championship.

“With everything that has been said this year about this program, about this team, about the success we’ve had,” Sainristil said, “what better opportunity to have against a team like Alabama to go be able to prove who we are.”

Jalen Milroe has led a resurgent passing game for the Crimson Tide since getting benched in Week 2 against South Florida.

The dynamic quarterback has seven touchdown passes without an interception over the past three games and had some clutch passes against Georgia in the SEC championship game and a remarkable completion on fourth-and-goal from the 31 for a touchdown to Isaiah Bonds to beat Auburn.

Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton is Alabama’s big-play threat, averaging 22.2 yards on 35 catches with eight touchdowns. Bond has 44 catches for 621 yards and four scores.

The Wolverines allowed a FBS-low 9.5 points, led college football with five defensive touchdowns and gave up 152.6 yards passing a game to rank second.

Sainristil had a lot to do with that.

He made five interceptions, two more than any teammate, and returned two picks for scores. He also had 30 tackles, including three for losses and a sack.

“He checks all the boxes,” Michigan defensive back Josh Wallace said. “He plays outside, inside. He can cover anybody. He’s just a great physical guy and is not scared of contact.”

The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Sainristil makes up for his lack of size with plenty of fight and his off-the-field intangibles also are assets when teams evaluate prospects for the NFL draft. Sainristil is often smiling, thankful for a life that would’ve been much different if his family hadn’t fled Haiti and raised him in the Boston area.

On the field with his coverage and run-support skills, he reminds some of a smaller version of Detroit Lions defensive back and former Alabama star Brian Branch.

“Some coach is going to say he’s an ideal nickel for what we do and they’re going to take him on Day 2,” said Dane Brugler, NFL draft analyst for The Athletic. “Scouts say he’s like a player-coach, an influencer, a leader, and those buzz words will push him higher on some boards.

“With his toughness, you would never guess he’s a former receiver.”

AP Sports Writer John Zenor in Alabama contributed to this report. Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

