Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN reported Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance. The game was suspended after Hamlin’s injury.

“Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter.

“Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter.

“My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.

“Demar Hamlin is a kind caring extremely hard worker. He is loyal honest and can always put a smile on your face. He is more than an athlete, he is a son and brother. I pray God gives him mercy and brings him back to us.” — Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold on Twitter.

“Prayer is power and Prayer is POWERFUL we need the world to pray for Damar Hamlin and his family #Love #3” — Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins on Twitter.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar.” — Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.

“Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you.” — University of Pittsburgh’s football account on Twitter. Hamlin played his college ball at Pitt.

“No one’s been through this. I’ve never seen anything like it, either.” — Longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman on the ESPN telecast.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.” — The NFL Players Association in a statement.

“Never before have I ever witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family.” — Former Bills quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly on Twitter.

“Football family & #billsmafia – With our prayers combined we can come together for #damarhamlin … God cover #3.” — Former Bills wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed on Twitter.

“The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please.” — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J Watt on Twitter.

“Praying hard.. please be okay man.” — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Twitter.

“It was definitely the right call (to postpone the game) by Roger Goodell or whoever had the authority to make that call. The safety of players in all sports is always the most important. It is a terrible thing to see and I wish nothing but the best for that kid and the city of Buffalo, for the franchise of the Bills and the rest of the NFL and also the Bengals that were playing in that game as well. I’m a huge fan of the NFL and a huge fan of football and you never want to see anything like that happen.” — NBA star LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-115 win at Charlotte.

“Prayers for Hamlin. i hope everything is okay.” — Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a serious spinal injury on the same field in 2017 that left him briefly paralyzed.

“Absolutely speechless.. please pull through Damar!” — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt on Twitter.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin…the entire world is lifting this young man up.” — former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on Twitter.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills community.” — New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Twitter.

“I’m asking all New Yorkers to join me in praying for Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and our brothers and sisters in Buffalo.” — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Twitter.

“Sending our prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. We are all Buffalo Bills fans tonight.” — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Twitter.

“Often times people watching forget what players risk on Sundays. Praying hard for Damar Hamlin and his family. God speed.” — Houston Texans offensive lineman Scott Quessenberry, younger brother of Bills offensive tackle David Quessenberry.

“Father God, I pray that Damar Hamlin is okay and here with us. I also ask that he have a speedy recovery mentally & physically God; in Jesus name… Amen.” — New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on Twitter.

“Come on 3.” — Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders on Twitter.

“I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family.” — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Twitter.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family.” — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Twitter.

“Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin.” — former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow on Twitter.

“Lord, please be with Damar Hamlin, his team, and his family…my heart hurts in this moment for him.” — Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin on Twitter.

“#DamarHamlin you are in my prayers.” — actress Kerry Washington, who’s married to former NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha.

“Full of so many different emotions. Just thinking about @HamlinIsland and his family. Your football family is with you as well. This is bigger than the game.” — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari on Twitter.

