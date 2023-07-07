NEW YORK (AP) — Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles Austin Hays were picked Friday to join the American League lineup as injury replacements.

The pair take over from the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.

García joins Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung in the AL lineup for Tuesday’s game at Seattle. The non-Rangers are Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena, Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Hays.

The only other teams with five position players to start the All-Star Game were the 1939 Yankees and the 1956, 1957 and 1976 Reds.

Hays was out of the Orioles’ starting lineup for the fifth straight game Friday because of a bruised left hip.

Judge hasn’t played since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 while crashing into a fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. Trout broke his left wrist fouling off a pitch on Monday and had surgery Wednesday.

In addition, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson won’t play because of a bruised left heel that has kept him out of the starting lineup since Tuesday. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase will skip the game because of the imminent birth of a child.

They were replaced on the roster Friday by Arizona infielder Geraldo Perdomo and Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez, both first-time All-Stars.

Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the AL roster on Tuesday and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.

Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan, Judge, Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw were dropped because of injuries.

___

