AP Top 25 Podcast: Looking ahead to 1st playoff rankings

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries for a touchdown in front of Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings are about a week away from debuting.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Brett McMurphy of Stadium, and an AP poll voter, joins Ralph Russo to talk about the volatility at the top of the poll this season despite none of the best teams losing. With most of the leading playoff contenders off this week, how will the first selection committee rankings shake out next week?

Plus, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young made a Heisman statement last Saturday but can a player who strictly plays defense win the trophy? It has never happened before.

Also, with so many second-year coaches struggling, is it a good idea for schools to move on after just two seasons?

