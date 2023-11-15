MUMBAI, India (AP) — Virat Kohli struck a record-breaking century and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets to guide India into the Cricket World Cup final on Wednesday.

India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal match in Mumbai, sparked by Kohli’s 117 that propelled the host nation to a daunting 397-4 and thrilled a passionate crowd at Wankhede Stadium which included David Beckham.

It was Kohli’s 50th ODI hundred, breaking the record for the format he shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar.

The Black Caps were bowled out for 327 in their reply, with pacer Shami (7-57) taking the first four wickets — including two in three deliveries when New Zealand was going well on 220-2. Daryl Mitchell hit 134 off 119 balls.

Shami has three five-wicket hauls in six appearances this World Cup and a record four in total at the tournament.

India, which has won all 10 of its games this tournament, will play in the title match for the fourth time and will look to win it for the third time, after 1983 and 2011.

Australia plays South Africa on Thursday in the second semifinal match. The final is on Sunday.

