Area Signings for Feb. 5, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Many area high school student-athletes signed college athletic letters on Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period.

Here are some signings, as announced by their high schools.

Normal West’s Cole Hernandez (Truman State) and Skyler Hufield (McKendree) signed football letters.

Peoria High had six football players make commitments at a signing ceremony: Tiger Netters (McKendree), Gabe Hernandez (St. Ambrose), Jordan Williams (st. Ambrose), Davio Allen (Loras), Damarvis Dizon (Robert Morris), and Ameer Haywood (Robert Morris).

Farmington senior Jaden Rutledge signed to play football at McKendree.

Bloomington High School had ten seniors sign letters, including Division I volleyball player Corinna Jones who is headed to Virginia Commonwealth. The Raiders also had four football players sign: Diontay Giffin (McKendree), Randall Campbell (McKendree), Trevon Wilson (Millikin), and Austin Black (Eureka).

Also signing letters at Bloomington: Jacob Sutton (Heartland Community College golf), Anita Cavalcante (Heartland cross country), Bethany Reeser (Millikin cross country), Alison Hanson (St. Ambrose tennis) and Javon Jamison (University of the Cumberlands lacrosse).