Bears battle to overcome injuries

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 24: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs with the ball while being tackled by Leonard Floyd #94 and Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, ILL. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Bears have had more than their fair share of injuries this year. But from his shoulder, to his hip… Quarterback Mitch Trubisky has probably had the most to deal with when it comes to battling injuries and remaining a leader in the locker room. He says it’s his family who’s helped him stay positive this rocky season.

“I think just the unwavering belief that no matter what you’re going through, that this process is going to make us stronger. … believe that the next result is going to be a positive one and that makes everything a lot more fun and it makes coming to work a lot better,” said Trubisky Tuesday.

“Throughout all this, he really stays positive and it’s hard. It’s hard to stay positive,” said head coach Matt Nagy. “There’s times where you all see him, I see him, we all get to points where you get frustrated.”

It’s the tight-end position that seems to be hurting the most though. It’s been somewhat of a domino effect with Trey Burton landing on the IR and then Ben Braunecker suffering a concussion. Now, Jesper Horsted says he’s ready to take on a potentially extended role.

“They put me in good positions because there’s certain stuff they could do that I would feel less comfortable in, but they did a good job of doing stuff that I’m pretty familiar with because I’ve been practicing a lot. So at this point, I think they know what my talents are and they’re putting me in positions to succeed.”

It’s never easy seeing at any of your teammates go down with an injury at any point in the season, but staying true to his positive leadership, Trubisky says he also knows each injury is also an exciting opportunity for guys to step up.

“Injuries is one of those things you’ve just got to deal with it; it’s next man up mentality and when that man steps up, you’ve just got to believe that they’re going to be on the same page with you and get those reps in practice and hopefully it translates to the game.”

There are also veterans like Akiem Hicks and Kyle long on the IR along with the possibility of Danny Trevathan joining the list too. But the injuries seem to be part of the process for the Bears. It’s adversity they’ve never collectively faced before this year, but something they hope to be able to overcome.