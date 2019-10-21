Bears react to their loss to the Saints

Chicago, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here is what the Bears were saying following their 36-25 loss to the Saints Sunday:

Tarik Cohen, running back:

“I feel like we just took a step back. We didn’t put the performance on that we wanted to. We know we let a lot of people down. We let ourselves down, ultimately. Back to the drawing board to come out again.”

“I’m not sure what happened. If we knew, we wouldn’t have let it happen. We feel like we put in the right amount of preparation, mentally and physically. It’s back to the drawing board now.”



Bilal Nichols, defensive tackle:

“It’s very frustrating. We didn’t do our job on our part. We know what we’re capable of and we didn’t play well. We have to come in this week and get better.”



Prince Amukamara, cornerback:

“I feel like we played well enough to win in the first half. But in the second half I don’t know what happened. We’re going to have to look at the film. What I do know is that they just came and punched us in the mouth and just kept going and going and going. Credit to the offense for not giving up and continuing to trying to help us get the W. But on our side of the ball, it’s just unacceptable. The phrase that’s been said is that we just have to ‘look ourselves in the mirror’ and I feel like we’re losing our identity so we have to get back to that.”



Anthony Miller, receiver:

”We just got to get better as a team. We got to stick together. We can’t let this loss get in-between us. We just got to get back to work.”



Eddie Jackson, safety:

“Just shot ourselves in the foot. Lot of plays we left out there. We didn’t come out, got to finish four quarters. Lot of busted things on our side we got to clean up.”



Mitch Trubisky, quarterback:

“It’s hard to pinpoint it. Just frustrating, ugly, couldn’t swing momentum in our way, couldn’t really get going. Just sputtered out. We’ve just got to find ways to stay on the field, especially after 3rd down and move the chains and get going. And it’s just — as far as the offensive standpoint, that’s not the way we know we can play, which makes it really frustrating. You’ve just got to believe that we’re close. I still think we’re close, and I feel like a couple of those 3rd downs and different plays early on go our way, then hopefully the game goes a different way. But it’s just frustrating, and you can’t really pinpoint it exactly right now, but all I know how to do is go back to work tomorrow, find out what went wrong, what we can correct on film, start with myself and then go from there.



Matt Nagy, Bears coach:

“I’m going to be looking for who the leaders are on our team that are going to step up and take control and fix this thing because inevitably what happens is it starts — it’s like, you as a leader, you can say so much and do so much, right. You’ve got to be able to see how guys are reached. Again, this is a tough one. It stings. We haven’t really been in this situation before, being down that much at a point in the game. The good part is our guys until the end, they fought. It doesn’t matter. They fought. We’re 3-3, so we’ve got to regroup. We’ll recognize this loss, we’ll sit in it tonight, and then we will — we’ve got to be better next week.”