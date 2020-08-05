Bears safety Jordan Lucas opts out of the 2020 season

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 12: Jordan Lucas #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs reaches out for a would be interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – About a week ago, the Bears had their first player decide not to play in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was Eddie Goldman, a key player on the team’s defensive line the last five years.

On Monday, they had their second player opt out of the upcoming campaign, and he’s a new member of a group who was expected to contribute on special teams.

We have activated DT John Jenkins and TE Eric Saubert off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Safety Jordan Lucas has opted out of the 2020 season. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2020

Jordan Lucas, who joined the team as a free agent this winter, has decided to step away from the team for the 2020 season. A safety by position, Lucas was expected to be a key part of the Bears’ kickoff and punt coverage teams this fall.

Lucas has been in the NFL four years – two with the Dolphins and two with the Chiefs, winning the Super Bowl with Kansas City this past February. He has 29 career tackles with an interception, most of those coming when he saw a significant time at safety in the 2018 season.

Along with special teams, Lucas may have also seen playing time as backup for likely starters Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson.

Better news for the Bears came on the COVID-19 list, where two more players have been reinstated. Defensive tackle John Jenkins, who figures to get more playing time with Goldman out, along with tight end Eric Saubert were put back on the roster Monday afternoon.