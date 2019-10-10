Hub Arkush and Scott Leber week 6 Chicago Bears conversation

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It isn't easy being a professional athlete in Chicago. With it comes harsh criticism. The Bears are getting a lot of it because of their four-game losing streak. They Bears have heard enough of it. They've taken measures into their own hands to try to tune it out.

Mitch Trubisky's method for tuning it out…."Trying to get some of these TV's in the building turned off 'cause you got too many people on TV talkin' about us and what they think about us," said Trubisky at his weekly Wednesday press conference. "What we should do, what we are and what we're not."

From television, to social media… players are doing their best to keep the negativity out of Halas Hall.