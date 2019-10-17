Trubisky practicing and could play on Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Mitch Trubisky was a full participant at the Bears’ practice on Wednesday, a sign that he could be ready to return to action on Sunday against the Saints.



He says he feels close to 100% now that his shoulder has had an extra week of rest because of a bye week. The coaching staff and trainers will continue to evaluate him day-to-day, but the Bears are cautiously optimistic he could play Sunday. Right now it’s all about proving to the training staff and coaches, he’s ready to go.

“Obviously you don’t want to go out there if you don’t feel like you could do your job or if it’s impacting you in some type of way, holding you back,” said Trubisky Wednesday. “(I’ve) just got to communicate that. We’ve done a good job with this rehab plan and getting on the same page and just communicating. Hopefully once I show everyone that I’m good to go in practice this week that they’ll let me roll and not look back.”

If Trubisky does play he does will wear a harness. It’s the same one receiver Anthony Miller has worn much of this season.

While Trubisky says it’s hard being completely honest on his pain levels because of badly he wants to go out and play, he says he’d rather be honest and smart.

“Obviously (I’m) trying to think long-term, trying to have the longest career as possible, but I’m going to be honest with myself and everyone else in this building that if I can , I’m going to go and there’s no restrictions, no holding back. You’re on the field whether it’s running, throwing, it really doesn’t matter.”

Matt Nagy says communication and honesty are keys. “There’s a trust process there and we’ve got to believe that whatever he’s telling us pain-wise is real and then we’ve got to make that decision (on whether or not to start Trubisky).

But in case Trubisky doesn’t feel ready Chase Daniel is preparing like he will start. The two men are splitting reps in practice with the first team.

“Personally, I don’t need a lot of reps to play,” said Daniel. “Obviously I’ve shown that in my career. Obviously we’ll go off how Mitch feels. He’s feeling pretty good right now. In my opinion, I have to get ready to start and then let the coaches make that decision once the week comes to an end.”