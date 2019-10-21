Trubisky returns, but Bears offense struggles again in loss to Saints

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It doesn’t matter whom is quarterbacking the Bears or what continent the Bears are playing on, their offense can’t get anything going. That was on full display Sunday in a loss 36-25 loss to the Saints at Soldier Field.

Don’t let the 25 points by the Bears fool you. They got 15 points on two late touchdowns (with the help of an botched play by the Saints on an onside kick) and a two point conversion when this game was already well out of hand. Another touchdown came courtesy of a 102 yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Cordarrelle Patterson.



The numbers that tell the story for the Bears’ offense are these. The Bears had only 17 yards rushing for the game on seven carries. That’s right 17 yards total. And the offense managed only 252 yards of offense. Again many of those came late in the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand and the Saints were playing a prevent defense.



Trubisky in his return from a shoulder injury finished with credible stats (34-54 for 251 yards, 2 TDs, 0 Ints.), but again those were misleading. They were inflated on the two late touchdown drives.



The Bears were reluctant to run the ball. Tarik Cohen’s 3 carries for 10 yards led the team. Rookie David Montgomery was handed the ball twice for 6 yards. On his second carry he fumbled the ball away and he was never handed the ball again.

Despite trailing by only two points (12-10) at half time the Bears only ran the ball twice in the second half.



The one offensive player whom the Bears can count on is Allen Robinson. He had 10 receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.



Even more disturbing the defense continued it’s decline. Minus Akiem Hicks (on IR with an dislocated elbow), the defense seemed to lack it’s usual fire. It managed only one sack by Abdullah Anderson and no takeaways.



The Saints dominated despite missing Drew Brees, top running back Alvin Kamara and starting tight end Jared Cook who were all out with injuries.



Teddy Bridgewater played well at quarterback for the Saints. He completed 23-38 for 281 yards and two touchdowns for a 100.9 passer rating.



The Saints are now 5-0 with Bridgewater at quarterback and they’re 6-1 overall. The Bears are 3-3, the same record they had last year through six games, but this 3-3 feels a whole lot dimmer than that one did.







