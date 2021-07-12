Blackhawks close to trading defenseman Duncan Keith to the Oilers: Reports

CHICAGO – One of the main members of the Blackhawks core during their dynasty of the 2010s is close to the end of his run in Chicago.
Per numerous reports on Monday afternoon, the first from reporter John Shannon, the Blackhawks are closing in on a deal with the Oilers to trade defenseman Duncan Keith to Edmonton in exchange for defense man Caleb Jones and a third-round pick.
Per Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks will not have to retain any of Keith’s salary as part of this proposed trade.