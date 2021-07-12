Blackhawks close to trading defenseman Duncan Keith to the Oilers: Reports

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 06: Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up before the game against the Dallas Stars at the United Center on April 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the main members of the Blackhawks core during their dynasty of the 2010s is close to the end of his run in Chicago.

Duncan Keith for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick.— John Shannon (@JShannonhl) July 12, 2021

Per numerous reports on Monday afternoon, the first from reporter John Shannon, the Blackhawks are closing in on a deal with the Oilers to trade defenseman Duncan Keith to Edmonton in exchange for defense man Caleb Jones and a third-round pick.

Keith to CHI for Caleb Jones and a third. No salary retained.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 12, 2021

Per Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks will not have to retain any of Keith’s salary as part of this proposed trade.