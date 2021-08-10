Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito has died at 78

Chicago Blackhawks’ legend Tony Esposito is introduced to the fans during the Blackhawks’ NHL Convention Friday, July 15, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – On Tuesday, the Blackhawks mourned the death of one of the legendary players in franchise history.

We are heartbroken to have lost a legend in Tony Esposito, who passed away today after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.#TonyO ❤️— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 10, 2021

The team announced that Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito has died at the age of 78 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. During his time in Chicago from 1969-1984, Esposito was a six-time All-Star, three-time Vezina Trophy winner, and won the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year in his first season.

During his time with the Blackhawks, the team reached the playoffs every season and got to the Stanley Cup Final in 1971 and 1973. Esposito played 873 games with the franchise after playing his first year with the Montreal Canadiens, finishing with a career goals-against average of 2.93 and a record of 418-302-148 in 15 seasons.