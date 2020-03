PEORIA, Ill. — Washington and Richwoods advanced on the first day of class 3A boys basketball regional play around the state.

Washington, the Mid-Illini Conference champs, trailed by 11 points in the third quarter but rallied to beat East Peoria, 54-45, at the Metamora regional. The Panthers will play top-seeded Peoria Notre Dame Tuesday night.

Richwoods beat Canton, 64-39, to advance and play host Galesburg on Tuesday. Dunlap’s season ended with a 67-55 loss at host LaSalle-Peru.