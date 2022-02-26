PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Braves fans are mourning the loss of one of the most successful head coaches in school history.

Dick Versace died at the age of 81 on Friday, Feb. 25. From 1978-86, he led the program to three Missouri Valley Conference Championships, two Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Tournament titles and NCAA tournament appearances, and the program’s fourth NIT championship.

The two-time MVC coach of the year garnered an astounding 156 wins during his eight seasons, ranking him fifth in school history.

His popularity and impact grew as he quickly became the first coach in conference history to lead a program from last place to first place in one season.

After leaving Bradley, Versace headed for the NBA where he served as head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 1988-90.