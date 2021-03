SAN MARCOS, TEXAS (WMBD) — The Bradley Braves lost to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in San Marcos, Texas Monday, March 22.

The 6th seed Longhorns took the lead over 11th seed Bradley in the first half leading 44-30.

Bradley worked to make a come back with Lasha Petree scoring 33 points for the Braves.

Longhorns won with a final score of 81-62.

Longhorn will go on to play either UCLA or Wyoming.