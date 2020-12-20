Braman Heads To Florida For Winter Hoops

ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Roanoke-Benson senior Luke Braman has been a heavily recruited young man. Luke signed to play his college basketball at Olivet Nazarene earlier this week. But in 2021 he will be playing some high school basketball in the Sunshine State.

“I am moving down to Florida for Feltrim Academy, and I will play basketball there and be there for the third quarter,” Braman said. “And I will come back and hopefully Illinois will play then, and I can play both (seasons).”

Luke will stay enrolled at Roanoke-Benson and will be taking classes online, all while playing basketball games with Feltrim Academy in Haines City Florida. It’s a great opportunity since Illinois doesn’t have a winter hoops season planned.

“I’m going to be so excited to be back playing with a team, having practices. I’m just excited about it, I couldn’t pass down the great opportunity it was,” Braman said.

And while it’s a great opportunity to play basketball this winter, Luke says he will miss his family and friends in central Illinois.

“I think the longest I’ve been without my family is like a week. It will be different,” Braman said.

“It will be getting me ready for college, I guess. We’ll see how it goes.”

Luke will leave for Florida on December 28 and will begin playing in games the first weekend of January 2021.