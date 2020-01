The 2020 Cardinal Caravan visted East Peoria Friday night, when the Redbirds made a stop at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria.

Former Peoria Chiefs players Tommy Edman, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Nolan Gorman were among the players, as well as new Cardinal pitcher Matthew Liberatore, who was acquired last week via trade with Tampa Bay.

The Cardinal Caravan will visit the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington Saturday at 4:30 p.m.