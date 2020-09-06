Cardinals legend Lou Brock passes away Sunday

ST LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 09: Former St. Louis Cardinal and Hall of Famer Lou Brock throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Five of the National League Division Series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on October 9, 2013 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO.– A St. Louis Cardinals legend has passed away.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch is reporting Lou Brock died Sunday afternoon at the age of 81. Brock has battled several health issues in recent years.

As the St. Louis Cardinals continue their series againt the Chicago Cubs this weekend, Brock will be remembered for being traded from Chicago to St. Louis in what many call the best trade in Cardinals history.

Brock was known for stealing bases and finished his career in 1979 as the National League’s all-time steals leader.