Cardinals to travel back home following negative COVID tests

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, members of the St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. The Cardinals 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after more Cardinals players and staff staffers test positive for COVD-19. The series was to have been played in Detroit from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Cardinals will travel back home from Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said the team’s COVID tests came back negative, clearing the way for the trip home.

The Cardinals have missed seven games—three against the Brewers, four against the Detroit Tigers—since players and team staff first tested positive last week ahead of the series in Milwaukee.

On Monday, KTVI reported seven Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the series against the Tigers.

The Cardinals are still scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

