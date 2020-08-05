Cardinals to travel back home following negative COVID tests

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Cardinals will travel back home from Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said the team’s COVID tests came back negative, clearing the way for the trip home.
The Cardinals have missed seven games—three against the Brewers, four against the Detroit Tigers—since players and team staff first tested positive last week ahead of the series in Milwaukee.
On Monday, KTVI reported seven Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the series against the Tigers.
The Cardinals are still scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
