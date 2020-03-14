CCIW Cancels Rest of Season for Sports Activity

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin is cancelling the rest of the sports season for the 2019-2020 school year in the wake of the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

It puts an end to Illinois Wesleyan’s spring sports competitions. IWU’s men’s golf team is the defending Division III national champion and the Titans’ softball team has advanced to the College World Series four consecutive years.

The CCIW issued a statement Friday night: “Based upon guidance from the Center for Disease Control and state and local health departments and in light of the NCAA’s announcement (Thursday), the CCIW Council of Presidents have voted unanimously to cancel all conference competition for the remainder of the winter and spring seasons. Much thought and discussion has gone into this unprecedented and incredibly difficult decision. While we believe this is the right outcome, it is still heart wrenching for us all. Each institution will be providing support and guidance to the student-athletes as they finish out the semester.”